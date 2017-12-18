You are here:
Meanwhile on Instagram: Celebrating street art with the St+Art India festival

Dec, 19 2017

Celebrating street art by working with municipalities and artists to turn our cities into curated vibrant canvases for all to enjoy, the month of December in Mumbai brings the St+art India Festival!

Hanif Kureshi's (@Hanifkureshi) work can be seen at Handpaintedtype.com, byguerrilla.com. Also check out st-artindia.org.

FOE just finished @startdelhi #startdelhi

A post shared by Hanif Kureshi (@hanifkureshi) on

Painter Kafeel for #handpaintedtype #typography #signpainter #signs A post shared by Hanif Kureshi (@hanifkureshi) on

Harsh Raman Singh stuck on a wall! About to finish #startdelhi @startdelhi A post shared by Hanif Kureshi (@hanifkureshi) on

#decorative #handpainted #bajaj #scooter by #pakistani #signpainter

A post shared by Hanif Kureshi (@hanifkureshi) on


Published Date: Dec 18, 2017



