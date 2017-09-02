Mahatma Gandhi or the Hulk? In this graphic novel, the 'Father of the Nation' gets a superhero makeover

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's name has taken on many meanings and connotations over the last century. He is remembered as a barrister in South Africa, one of the people instrumental in ensuring the country achieved independence, the Father of the Nation, and a preacher of ahimsa. Along with being so revered, he is also one of Indian history's most debated figures, with respect to his contributions and intentions. Several thousands of books have been written about him from varying perspectives, and he has been presented as both a hero and villain.

But he's probably never been portrayed as a Hulk-like superhero figure, until Jason Michalski chanced upon the idea while sitting in a restaurant. At the time, he was in the middle of writing another comic book, but thought that this graphic novel with Gandhi at its center was entertaining enough to pursue. Michalski was working with Antonio Rojo on his other comic book. He sent him a summary, and Rojo readily agreed to work with him on this concept, which would later be titled Gandhi: The Beast Within.

Their version of the Mahatma falls from airplanes tied to a bomb, fights with Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, battles it out with dinosuars, and most importantly, warns enemies of the 'curse' contained within him — the involuntary tendency to turn into a Hulk-like creature, complete with a beefed up body whilst retaining the iconic glasses and wisps of white hair.

"I like the idea of a frail and peaceful looking man turning into a giant monster when he gets angry.It’s a visual I’ve always loved since Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and the Incredible Hulk," Michalski explains. But apart from the obvious physical difference in the way that this graphic novel depicts Gandhi, it also gives him an 'origin story'. He's already on the path of becoming a much revered figure, but he undergoes a change in his life.

The writer says that Gandhi: The Beast Within reveals the truth about one the world’s most beloved historical figures. In this graphic novel, the real reason Gandhi lives a life of peace and non-violence is because he was harbouring a terrible secret. "Exposed to a mysterious alien power source, Gandhi, has been forever cursed, and when consumed by moments of anger, he transforms into an uncontrollable, raging monster. Through his beliefs, he managed to keep the horror within at bay until he finds himself forced into World War II to battle Adolf Hitler and the Nazi menace!" narrates Michalski.

Michalski says that one of the challenges he faced was making sure each character had their own unique voice and their own character arc. "The supporting cast is pretty big, and we had to make sure we tied up everyone’s story by the end of the book," he explains.

Interestingly, Michalski and Rojo never met during the whole process of creating the graphic novel. They interacted using e-mails and photo references. "I realised around page 20 that I had no business telling him how to draw things because he’s just fantastic at what he does," says Michalski. Rojo says that he always had the freedom to improvise, and that anything new he brought to the graphic novel was always received well.

Apart from the more obvious suspects of the Hulk, Abbott and Costello, Michalski says that he wanted to create a satire like Robert Shea and Robert Anton Wilson’s The Illuminati Trilogy and Mel Brook’s Blazing Saddles. The tone of the graphic novel is action-adventure comedy, and the creators do not intend it to have a larger political impact. They mainly want it to be a fun, entertaining read for people who enjoy comics.

Do they fear backlash from Indians and supporters of Gandhi? They say that they don't expect any, because there is nothing negative in the book. "I hope Gandhi: The Beast Within be taken as entertainment, without any intent to offend. We understood that Gandhi is loved worldwide. We left him in a good place by the end of the book," says Rojo.

But portraying history and historical figures in an alternative manner almost always invites criticism from those who believe that by doing so, writers introduce fiction into narratives which should be based solely on fact. "I think alternative history stories can be fun. When it’s obviously fiction and presented as such, I have no problem with it.I have a hard time believing purists will take this book seriously. The cover alone tells you what you are getting into before you even open the book.Do you think anyone got upset over the liberties taken with Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter?" Michalski says, jokingly.

Rojo says that in essence, Gandhi: The Beast Within is a story of good-versus-evil. Their protagonist uses violence but remains a force of good, because he finds another way to solve problems.

Do they believe in ahimsa? "I don’t believe we live in a world where it can truly work. Human beings are just as ugly as they are beautiful. Sometimes violence is the only answer for dealing with certain individuals," says Michalski. Rojo echoes the sentiment, adding that it is 'useful' only when necessary.

After running a successful campaign on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and garnering $2505 in donations, the duo intend to find a publisher for their graphic novel.