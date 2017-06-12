JRR Tolkien's Beren and Lúthien to be published 100 years after conception

The name of legendary writer JRR Tolkien, who shot to fame because of his The Lord of the Rings series, will now be seen on the cover of a new book. This book, titled Beren and Lúthien, will be published a century after the idea for it was conceived by Tolkien, reports BBC.com.

It is said that he thought about the story when he returned from the Battle of the Somme, and that the nature of the story was "very personal".

Edited by his son Christopher Tolkien, the book contains versions of a tale that was included in The Silmarillion.

Academy Award-winning illustrator Alan Lee has created illustrations for Beren and Lúthien.

The book will be published on 15 June, which is the 10th anniversary of the last book in the Middle Earth series, The Children of Húrin. The book is centered on the romance of a mortal man and immortal elf who try to steal from Melkor, the greatest of all evil beings.

The names in the title of the book have been engraved on the gravestone that JRR Tolkien and his wife share in Wolvercote cemetery in Oxford. Tolkien died in 2 September 1973; he was 81.

His works have been adapted into films, with the Warner Bros franchise being the latest adaptation helmed by Peter Jackson.