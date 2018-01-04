Jagriti Yatra 2017: A look inside the train's pantry, and its tireless staff

One of the most interesting aspects of the Jagriti Yatra, for me, was the kitchen and how precise it was in its operation. The meals arrived at the same time every day, with generous helpings of each item. The operation is overseen by Amit Kalukhe, who started out as a facilitator in 2008 and has been associated with the Yatra every year since. The total staff employed for the smooth functioning of the kitchen is at 105, which includes the catering staff.

The train carries stock of items such as flour, rice and sugar from Mumbai, it’s starting point, and stocks up on vegetables, bread, and milk among other supplies every few stops. The kitchen staff work in the most difficult conditions on the train, with the pantry being unbearably hot at times.