Jagriti Yatra 2017: A look inside the train's pantry, and its tireless staff

One of the most interesting aspects of the Jagriti Yatra, for me, was the kitchen and how precise it was in its operation. The meals arrived at the same time every day, with generous helpings of each item. The operation is overseen by Amit Kalukhe, who started out as a facilitator in 2008 and has been associated with the Yatra every year since. The total staff employed for the smooth functioning of the kitchen is at 105, which includes the catering staff.
The train carries stock of items such as flour, rice and sugar from Mumbai, it’s starting point, and stocks up on vegetables, bread, and milk among other supplies every few stops. The kitchen staff work in the most difficult conditions on the train, with the pantry being unbearably hot at times.
The kitchen employs about 25 people; together with the catering staff, they total up to about 105 people. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit
Kitchen staff serve breakfast to the yatris, two bogeys at a time. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit
Dinner preparations on the train begin immediately after lunch. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit
They have to work almost constantly, and are the last to eat on the Yatra. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit
Shaitan Singh keeps a watch over the kitchen operations. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit
Suresh Prajapati, one of the maharajs (cook) on board, works on the day's dinner. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit
The train carries large supplies of essentials like sugar, rice and flour, and stocks up on vegetables, bread and other goods at every stop. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit
The kitchen staff works almost 24x7. Meals are served with clockwork precision. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit
Two staff members prepare the evening snack. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit
Published Date: Jan 04, 2018 02:38 pm
| Updated Date: Jan 04, 2018 02:38 pm