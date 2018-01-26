IIT-B is failing at protecting its women from sexism; here's how the institution needs to step up

Editor's note: A version of this piece was originally published as a Facebook post by the author. You can access it here.

At IIT-B, your day starts with casual sexism and ends with chauvinism, punctuated only by moral policing. I remember, at my orientation that happened a few months ago, we were shown a video about life at IIT. The video started with peppy music and a map of IIT-B on the screen: A little dot starts moving from the main gate, going inside the campus it crosses a hostel — a girls’ hostel — comes back, whistles in front of it, and moves on.

This pathetically sexist thing happened in the presence of the dean, faculty members, and the entire Women’s Cell — and no one winced. I heard a few laughs. It was clear that from the moment you enter the campus, you submit to the male gaze and give in to institutionally sanctioned sexism. Our orientation into the culture of IIT had begun.

Like every other technical institute in the country, IIT’s gender ratio is terribly skewed; so much so, that out of 16 hostels, only three are for women. This domination of men in public spaces itself limits the accessibility for women. Besides, the absence of any autonomous sensitising body such as GSCASH (Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment) means that the majority of men remain oblivious to the sexist overtones in their behavior.

To be fair, IIT does have a Women’s Cell which is supposed to tackle issues of harassment and gender sensitivity. However, their attempts at doing so comprise mainly of one presentation followed by pamphlet distribution at the beginning of the academic year.

The sexism of IIT reaches its peak during the college festivals. Mood Indigo, apart from the incredibly objectifying performances catering to the male gaze, is known for the ‘hariyali’ (literally, greenery) on campus, IIT slang for the lush crop of women it hosts during the fest. For IIT-B’s annual dance festival, AIDS, the entire campus is plastered with posters saying “Chalti hai kya Hostel se Convo” and “Basanti in kutton ke saamne zaroor naachna”.

What’s even more disturbing is that these posters are on full display, online and offline — even fluttering obnoxiously right in front of the girls’ hostels despite strict regulations against posters inside the campus. Recently, a group of students who pasted some posters about the importance of democratic elections around campus, received a mail from the dean, telling them to stop defacing institutional premises. In a campus where a few handwritten posters are closely monitored, the open display of these other posters implies they have institutional sanction. The girls’ hostel councils are yet to express any concern over this. Sadly, it appears that even the Women’s Cell is either not bothered by these posters, or it is not within its powers to take any action against them. I'd like to clarify here that before making these claims, I tried to interview the conveners of the Women’s Cell; they are yet to reply to my mail seeking an appointment.

Apathetic institutional mechanisms force victims into silence. Generally, I have seen that women on campus advised each other not to go to the Women’s Cell to complain about issues like catcalling, indecent remarks, stalking or unsolicited sexual advances. As per the annual report of 2014, the Women’s Cell considered only five complaints. Among these was a case against a faculty member by a student, where no action was taken because “the complaint was made after six months”.

As a result of the larger feminist movement and certain policy changes, instances of violent sexual abuse have been controlled to a certain extent, but they do not ensure absolute eradication of sexism. IIT is failing at protecting its women from sexism. If not in the form of violence, it manifests itself in the form of micro-aggressions, moral policing and casual sexism. It shows in the rape jokes you overhear, in the friendly advice to take it as a compliment, in the looks men exchange when a woman passes by, in the way security guards look at you when you take a male guest to your room, in all the jokes about women’s inability to do science, in the way men pursue you until you say that you have a boyfriend (because let’s face it, they won’t acknowledge your agency but they’ll sure as hell respect another man’s territory).

These trivialised micro-aggressions coupled with institutional sanctions act as a silencer for women and alienate us further from the public space of the institute. The classrooms of IIT, with their 'bro culture', casual sexist banter, and ignorance about male privilege create a generation of liberal, ‘woke’ men who are all for ‘equality’ but think of feminism as the worst 'F word' ever. Men who feel entitled to our time, space and bodies simply because they were nice enough to not be an outright predator.

These things seem harmless by themselves, which is probably why we let them slide. But the pitfalls of ingrained sexism are multi-layered. To begin with, women who reach institutes of higher educations get there by overcoming several barriers. Sexism pushes these women to the margins of spaces which, ironically, are supposed to be sites of empowerment. Against the general perception that casual 'lad banter' is unrelated to violent sexual assault and harassment, I think they are highly interdependent. Casual sexism lends legitimacy and normalcy to sexual assault.

Which is why combating this culture becomes imperative. While mechanism like GSCASH, workshops or seminars for sensitisation are obvious requirements, women of this campus need to take the reins and assert themselves. We should let go of the fear of alienation and call out our friends over their sexist jokes. One genuine ally is anyway more valuable than any number of sexist friends. Let’s define our own boundaries and never back down from seeking a safe space for ourselves. We should never stop looking out for each other, and warning other women about sexual predators is the best way to do so. We have to own our agency, and most importantly, know that we don’t owe our time, space and bodies to anyone.

Let’s refuse to get oriented into the ‘culture’ of IIT. Let’s reclaim our campus.

The writer is an M.Phil research scholar at Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Bombay. She tweets (occasionally) @MaitreyeeS1