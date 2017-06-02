ICC Champions Trophy: The coolest places to watch the match live!

The ICC Champions Trophy is the second major cricket event this year after the recently concluding IPL and what better way of watching this stellar limited overs tournament than enjoying a glass of beer surrounded by like-minded cricket crazy fans. We bring you the top eight places to catch the Champions Trophy live.

Mumbai

A Bar Called Life, Juhu

Here’s your chance to enjoy life, even if it is for one night. ‘A Bar Called Life’ in Juhu has super sized screens and an enticing cocktail menu with prices starting as low as Rs. 50 at 6pm and going up every hour, on the hour, until 11pm.

Don’t miss out on their Chicken Bhoot Wings either!

Address: 30, C/O Paradise Banquets, opposite Juhu PVR Cinemas, Juhu Circle, Devle Road, Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme

Phone: 022 26200122

The White Owl Brewery and Bistro, Lower Parel

You can get 1.5 liters of beer for 795 for any cricket screening in this New York style bar warehouse. They have the freshest beer brews on tap and coupled with the high octane action of the cricket matches, it will elevate your cricket watching experience to a new level.

Address: Lobby, Tower 2 B, One Indiabulls Center, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Phone: 022 33126124

Pune

Playboy Beer Garden, Baner



This is an extra special Playboy bar as it is the world’s only Playboy bar which is a beer garden. Located at Balewadi High Street, they have two screens you can watch your match on while you gulp down one of their six homebrews or Bira on tap.

Address: 26/27, Balewadi High Street, Balewadi-Baner Link Road, Baner, Pune

Phone: 020 65335757

Best Brews, Nagar Road

The sports lounge cum pub at Four Points by Sheraton always goes all out during the cricket season with large TV screens, beer buckets, cocktails and cricket themed shots. Located in Viman Nagar, this should be the go-to place for any fan looking for the ideal place for a Champions Trophy screening!

Address: Four Points by Sheraton, Viman Nagar, Pune

Phone: 020 30931029

Bengaluru

Xtreme Sports Bar, Indiranagar

The liveliest and most exciting sports bar in Bengaluru, it is a must-go place for any sports fan, let alone a cricket fanatic. You can also kill time by playing pool or dancing to the tunes of their inhouse DJ.

Address: 765, 4th Floor, Above Tommy Hilfiger, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Phone: 91 9148260717

Happy Brew, Kormangala

They are famous for their pizzas and it is one of the few places to have a live barbeque. That’s right, a live barbeque! Enjoy the good vibes to complement the Champions trophy clashes.

Address: 40, 4th P Cross, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore

Phone: 080 40937001

DElHI NCR

Ramla's Rock in Bar, Gurgaon

Located in Gurgaon’s Cyber City, go to this place for their brilliant Turkish and Lebanese cuisine and most importantly for the unbelievable environment during match screenings.

Address: Building 9B, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City

Phone: 09599190630

My Bar Square, Connaught Place

A pint of beer for Rs. 85. That is all you need to know. However if that is not enough, an 8000 square feet area with 25 LED screens and projectors should convince you. Add a few more cricket fans and you will guaranteed have a night to remember!

Address: E-34 & 35, 1st Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001

Phone: 91 9999920556

Tell us if you have more bars or restaurants we can enjoy watching the Champions Trophy at, and tell us your experiences if you do visit these bars!