GoaPhoto 2017: This exhibition places art in the domestic space rather than galleries

The second edition of the international GoaPhoto festival was held in Saligao, Goa from 23 to 26 November. Six curators were asked to explore the theme of “the domestic” and to respond to the location their exhibitions would inhabit, keeping in mind that the photographs would be displayed along side in-situ furniture and domestic articles.

"What kind of exhibition can populate a snake box in the house of a set designer? Can the two-seater palanquin that receives visitors in one of the residencies be used as a frame for a Mexican photo essay? Can the cosiness of a visiting room be highlighted by displaying an exhibition on cushions? Is exhibiting in a kitchen going too far? Are we serious?" These are some of the questions that pop up when one attempts to test site-specificity inside domestic spaces, assigning a central stage to the objects that inhabit them, and, in the process, attributing to them almost animistic qualities.

