2017 has been another rollercoaster year for us, particularly on social media. Every few days, there's a new buzzword, a new trend, a new headline maker, and fresh new round of outrage.

Through it all, our news makers keep journalists in business and audiences entertained (for want of a better word). After all, what would we do without the charm of our politicians, the swag of our superstars and the general insatiability of every Indian for high voltage drama? From Vikas to Virushka, social media rocked our world.

The Firstpost Social Media Awards are our tongue-in-cheek attempt to honour those movers and shakers of 2017, who added the necessary spice to our lives. From ‘deshbhakti’ to ‘comedy’, everything that rocked our world in 2017 will find a mention here.

So go ahead, enjoy the awards. And, to borrow words from Ravi Shastri, remember that no matter who wins, in the end, social media is the winner.