Farhan Akhtar joins the #MOThanABeard brigade, with his trendy, on-point new MO

When a bible of male grooming is hard to come by, where can we turn to for inspiration and direction? The looks sported by your favourite celebrities can offer one type of handy guide. And we need look no further than actor-producer-filmmaker-musician Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan's a man's man, and his style statement can be categorised as laidback chic. He keeps his look just as casual as his persona. Here's the thing though — while his locks have (deservedly) got a lot of attention, not so much Farhan's facial fuzz.

Well, until this Instagram post:

Farhan's either gone the clean-shaven or bearded route for most of his time in the limelight, so his 'MO' (moustache to us less enlightened folks) hasn't got the attention it truly deserves. If it doesn't give you #GroomingGoals, nothing will.

Of course, the actor has sported versions of the MO for his film roles in Wazir and Daddy.

Wazir saw him adopt a 'Natural Moustache Style', common among Indian men. But dare we say it was just a prelude to Farhan discovering just how much more his MO could be?

Considering his look for Daddy, we do think the answer to that was yes.

The gangster biopic saw Farhan adopt the 'Chevron Moustache Style', characterised by its wide and thick appearance. It certainly made the actor look intimidating.

Farhan's MO game may have been on point in both these movies, but it's his real life MO that's proven to be a gamechanger. His 'less is more' MO inspired us to come up with this meme:

Several other men — celebrities and otherwise — have hopped on to the #MOThanABeard bandwagon. Let's take a look at some of them:

Unveiling the #FaceUnderTheBeard. It's No Same November for me as this month is all about having #MOThanABeard. Get it right guys. #BreakTheBeard #newlook A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

That time of the year again but for #RajputBoy it’s a little different. Started #BreakTheBeard, so must also start doing November right! This month is #MOThanABeard, so I am bringing the focus back on the mooch. #newlook A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:27pm PST

So what if #ThatCricketGuy is late to the #BreakTheBeard party but this one is special, as this month is all about being #MoThanABeard and not doing the 'No Same November' mistakes. Mooch game on point?? i say 💯 A post shared by Jatin Sapru (@jatin_sapru) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Focusing on doing things right to make the next big step ,so can’t get November wrong.Be #MOThanABeard#BreakTheBeard wat say @royalnavghan A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on Nov 15, 2017 at 12:22am PST