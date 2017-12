"You can't have mass without a choir. This choir has probably been in existence ever since the church began," says Sonali Peres, an active member of the St Anne's parish choir. Nestled in a corner of the church in the St Mary's School complex in Mazgaon, this choir is busy at work, rehearsing carols to the sound of the keyboard. Christmas was a week away, but the sound of their voices combined with the tranquility of the church, and the beauty of its stained glass panels and lights had already set the festive mood.

Apart from Midnight Mass, sweets and getting together with family, carol singing is also an integral part of Christmas in India and around the world. Sonali says that music is integral to Christmas, and George, who is the conductor of the Wild Voices choir, echoes this sentiment. "Christmas is centered on the birth of Jesus, and it is said that angels were singing when he was born. Churches around the world will always include music in their celebration of this festival," he explains. While mass is rooted in religion, carols are secular whilst being spiritual. They carry meaning and speak about harmony and peace, says George.

Practise sessions can begin as early as August, and choir members meet more frequently as the festival approaches. Choirs such as Sonali's begin rehearsing by first saying a prayer. The conductor then chooses the songs and puts together the accompanying music. "The conductor teaches us how every voice must sound, whether we should harmonise, or if we should all sing together. He fine-tunes it," she explains.

This coming together of voices in a harmonious manner is the biggest challenge, says George. As a conductor, he must ensure that his 40-member strong choir exhibits four-part harmony singing. "The four parts of the choir are the Sopranos, female voices who sing the main tune of the song as well as hit the high notes; Altos, the female voices who typically sing the lower notes; Tenors, the Male voices who hit the high notes; and Bass, the male voices singing the low notes," he explains.

Another central aspect of singing in a choir is the choice of carols. The priests in Sonali's parish are liberal, so they don't insist that the choir only pick from the hymn book. "This allows us to experiment and even take songs from Youtube, like a Pentatonix cover of a carol," she says, "but some parts of the mass never change." Carol singing is incomplete without certain traditional songs, which have been sung every year for many decades. "There are some classics like 'Silent Night' which we sing every year. We end with 'Silent Night'; the church lights are put off and we hold candles during this carol," says George.

The Victories rehearse carols in the run up to Christmas

While choirs are known to introduce innovations such as different instruments and dance moves, there is one choir that truly believes in experimenting, especially when it comes to lyrics. The Victories, which is a choir based out of Mahim, sings original songs composed by conductor Karen Vaswani. "We do a finale piece, which is topical and dwells on contemporary issues. A few years ago, we sang a song about the beef ban. We wondered what it would be like if India was a vegetarian state, we won't be able to eat vindaloo and sorpotel! Recently, we sang another song called 'Christmas on the Web' which was about how our lives have become digitalised. We no longer wish people for Christmas, because all you need to do is send a message on Facebook, we don't go shopping because we can buy everything online, and the song explored this," explains Karen. "Maybe we'll perform a song on demonetisation soon!" says Tania Lobo, another member of this choir, with a chuckle.

Karen is also part of a band, but she says that gospel music is close to her heart. "Gospel music is something I have grown up with. My father was a choir conductor, so I grew up in that atmosphere," she explains. She began as a singer in The Victories 27 years ago, went on to play for them and is now a conductor for this 30-year-old choir.

"Years ago, only the priest would sing. Even on a daily basis, it's just one person singing in the church without music. But this changes for Christmas," says Sonali, and this explains why singing carols also holds an emotional value for parishes. It brings people, who must make the time to attend practice after work, together and fosters a sense of fellowship. It gives people who do not sing in choirs throughout the year to participate and contribute. "I think it's more service to God. If no one sings, mass won't happen," explains Sonali, highlighting how this commitment is a personal but important choice.

Tania of The Victories says that carol singing embodies the same values as Christmas — dedication, unity and togetherness. "The group of singers I practice with are not professionals, but they are truly dedicated. Even if we're not performing a concert — if we're just singing for the Midnight Mass or performing in the streets, they still look forward to it. Christmas is not the same without carol singing," says Karen.

In an effort to be more inclusive, the St Anne's parish choir will be singing trilingual carols. "There are a large number of Konkani-speaking and Hindi-people who come for mass, as well as non-Catholics. We decided to include Hindi and Marathi lyrics this year, because not everyone can understand English. It's our way of reaching out to people, to ensure that they feel they are thought about," she explains. Perhaps this best exemplifies the spirit of Christmas — the feeling of belonging and acceptance.