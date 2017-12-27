Child sex abuse and Mumbai: Is the city equipped to provide mental health support to survivors?

Mumbai is India's fourth largest city, with a total area of 603 square kilometres. It is one of the country's most populous cities, home to 31,700 people per square kilometre. Mumbai also has an alarmingly high number of reported cases of child sex abuse (more than 670 in 2014 and 2015). Some reports suggest that every second child has faced some form of sexual abuse or harassment. The number of rape cases have reportedly only increased in the last few years, and the rise has been the sharpest in Maharashtra. Undoubtedly, a significant number of these victims will be children, who are soft targets.

Self-sabotage, inability to perform, and a tendency to withdraw are only a handful of the harrowing after-effects that survivors of CSA go through.

Which makes this statistic worrying: There is only one psychiatrist for every three lakh people in Mumbai, and most of them are located in urban areas.

One would imagine that a city as prosperous and urbane as Mumbai would be better equipped to help these individuals to lead a more adjusted life, but this is far from the truth. "The number of cases is so staggeringly large that authorities sometimes have no clue about where to rehabilitate all these survivors," informs Rajeshwari Chandrasekar, Chief of Field Office for UNICEF Maharashtra.

The magnitude of this problem is not directly proportional to the dialogue surrounding it. CSA continues to remain a hush-hush topic that is still not spoken about in most schools or even families, especially when the perpetrator is a relative or parent. "CSA has various forms and faces, and it can happen anywhere. Online, it gets murkier and can increase if Internet usage is not regulated," added Rajeshwari.

She highlighted that India is a signatory to the UN convention which talks about the protection of children against sexual abuse, which means that the policy framework to deal with this issue is in place. "There has been an increase in legislation in this space. We need to remember that reporting cases is still the the tip of the ice berg," asserted Rajeshwari. Apart from the prevention of such crimes and early detection of symptoms in children, helping them cope with mental trauma is another aspect that is integral to fighting CSA.

HEAL, a project under The Foundation, conducted a study to understand Mumbai's ability to aid survivors of CSA. In a recent event, the author of the report and its lead researcher Radhika Raturi, Rahul Bose, actor and founder of The Foundation, Neerja Birla, the director of MPower, and Rajeshwari, along with Dr Avinash Supe, Director, Medical Education and Major Hospitals, MCGM, discussed this issue and possible solutions.

This report aimed to assess the quality and accessibility of support that is being provided to CSA survivors in terms of their mental health. This was achieved through a triangulation of data, which included inputs from mental health professionals (MHPs), adult survivors of CSA, and stakeholders, such as NGOs and the police.

The researchers identified 500 MHPs in the city. Notably, only 80 of them responded, and 19 of these did not deal with cases of CSA. The MHPs' own observations from 7,000 cases served as material to understand survivors' state of mind. 19 adult survivors also participated in the study, which provided insight into what survivors go through. 19 can seem like a drop in the ocean when it is estimated that nearly 4 million children are sexually abused in Mumbai alone, but lead researcher Radhika asserted that the survivors' accounts allowed them to make important inferences about the population at large. However, not one parent or guardian of a child who has been sexually abused came forward.

The findings of this research are telling of the lack of understanding about mental health, as well as the stigma attached to CSA.

"83 percent of survivors did not disclose that they had been abused when the abuse occurred, though 66 percent did speak about it during adulthood," said Radhika.

Survivors in the age category of zero to five years are the worst affected, because they are at a pre-verbal stage when it is difficult for them to articulate what happened to them.

The study found that a significant number of MHPs do not possess the requisite skills that are necessary to help survivors deal with the trauma that accompanies CSA. Not just this, the researchers also said that many MHPs don't know how to deal with children adequately well. To make matters worse, there is an absence of a formal system of referrals. "This means that it is not easy for a psychiatrist who feels out of their depth to easily refer the survivor to someone who will be able to help them," said Radhika.

They found that the major reasons why survivors stop going for therapy are the belief that therapy is not needed or that it is not leading to progress, distance of mental health practitioner's clinic to one's home and the finances involved. On the part of stakeholders such as the police, the researchers found that there seems to be a lack of understanding about what counselling entails. "There's also a denial of what the long-term effects of CSA can be on mental health, and these views are held by people in significant positions," Radhika added.

Contrary to popular belief, CSA is not a problem that is limited to lower socio-economic strata of society. However, there is a marked difference in the way that survivors and their families seek help. "While those who are from the lower socio-economic strata oftentimes do not consider therapy as an option they must opt for, the well-to-do prefer private practitioners to government hospitals and NGOs," she explained. It is the middle class that relies largely on the stakeholders who were part of this study.

The researchers found that anxiety, mood disorders and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are the major consequences of CSA. Most survivors begin to experience PTSD about 6 to 12 years after the incident/s of abuse, which they found is one of the reasons why many survivors don't report abuse when it has been inflicted upon them.

Another reason why survivors consider coming forward in their 20s and 30s may be the autonomy that comes with being a young adult, as well as the freedom to spend one's money without having to offer explanations to one's family.

Sexual experiences and encounters which may trigger previous memories are also a reason why young adulthood is the stage when survivors come forward. "Many times, the survivor visits the mental health professional with a different problem, and it only emerges later that the real cause is sexual abuse they were subjected to as children," Radhika explained.

Dialogue about CSA inevitably involves a discussion on Section 19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), which makes it mandatory for anyone who is aware of an act of sexual abuse committed against a child to report it to the police. If they fail to do this, they could be fined and imprisoned for up to six months, or both. Members of the panel and the audience who work with NGOs all said that their own confidentiality clauses prompt them to respect the victim's wishes with respect to filing a police report, but that this law oftentimes puts them in a quandary.

"One of the merits of mandatory reporting is that it has pushed schools in particular to take up the issue, so they are conducting more awareness workshops, and there's more conversation around the subject. The fact that the abuser is to blame is becoming more normalised; victim blaming is reducing. But reporting at the outset is still quite low," said Suchismita Bose, Advisor to The Foundation.

But not all the findings are bleak; they also found that counselling was received well by many of the survivors. To a certain extent, it has helped them to answer questions such as "What help is expected of the MHP?" Radhika informed, "Many are looking for symptomatic relief, and this is true of adult survivors too." They also observed that a significant number of MHPs offer free treatment, and that 50 percent give therapy to perpetrators. "This is a progressive way of looking at the problem and it shows that incarceration is not the only solution," she explained. Additionally, they found that cognitive behavioural therapy and art therapy are among the preferred choices of therapy options.

A little known fact that the report shed light on is that counselling CSA survivors can cause burnout in MHPs.

"These are the cases that they find the most difficult to navigate, and several times, they feel that they lack the skills to help the survivor," said Radhika. The researchers advocated for more awareness sessions where MHPs can learn about how to help children work through and deal with trauma.

When it comes to schools, the possible solutions are better classes on sexual literacy and more thorough sessions on the difference between a safe and unsafe touch, the creation of a non-stigmatising environment, and the preparation of all staff members to serve as first responders. For teachers and for parents, it is of utmost importance to know what the signs of abuse are, and to treat them with seriousness. "Most survivors don't know who they should speak to. Even when they have spoken about it, the response they received was not positive. This causes them to close up even further. Abuse at the hands of a family member poses an even larger hindrance," said Suchismita.

The recent case of the rape and murder of a Ryan International school student has shown how difficult it can be to ensure that a spectacle is not created. "It's nearly impossible to keep this information contained, especially when teachers have to be told to pay attention to the child or when the child has to go for tests. But it is of essence to aid the child to deal with the trauma," says Suchismita. Radhika echoes this sentiment. "The main idea is to make people understand that there is no shame in reporting abuse. You un-shroud the issue to make the survivor feel comfortable, to capacitate and strengthen them. This is not the end of the child's life, and that is what we want to say through the report," she said.