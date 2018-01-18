All About International Credit Cards

Travelling abroad requires a number of formalities to be fulfilled and a few documents to be in order. However, as time has progressed, the need for traveller’s cheques, foreign currency exchange and so on have been eliminated by the credit card enabled for international usage. An International Credit Card carries all the features of a regular credit card except when you go abroad, this card will be accepted at ATMs and merchants. International Credit Cards are a blessing for those who travel a lot or even occasionally outside of India. It facilitates convenient cashless transactions abroad without any hassle. What you do need to be aware of is that transactional charges are generally higher on these cards.

How do you know if your credit card is an international one?

Usually, the bank will inform you if they are giving you an international credit card at the time of issuance.

The brochure given to you along with your credit card will also have this information.

You can check with your bank to find out if your card is enabled for international transactions.

In most cases, if the card bears the same logo as the one displayed on the ATM, it will be accepted, as long as your card is not specifically a domestic credit card.

International credit cards may need to be activated for international usage.

Charges Associated with International Credit Cards

Using your credit card abroad will definitely attract certain fees and charges. One important thing to watch out for is the prevailing exchange rate while you transact.

Other charges you should be aware of are the revolving credit charges, interest, late payment fee, and other taxes.

What’s Great About International Credit Cards

The most awesome thing about International Credit Cards is that when you travel, you no longer have to worry about carrying loads of cash and traveller's cheques.

If you’re travelling across several different countries, this eliminates the hassle of multiple foreign currency exchanges!

Most international credit cards come with insurance cover. If you purchase your flight tickets with the credit card, you might be eligible for travel insurance that covers the entire duration of your trip. You will be covered for flight delay, lost baggage, repatriation expenses, and so on.

These cards carry lounge membership or grant you access to certain lounges across the globe.

Most international credit cards also have zero-liability features that protect you from unauthorised transactions on your card.

Banks also offer cashback and fuel surcharge waivers, discounts and extra reward points for international transactions.

If you are eligible for reward points, international transactions usually earn much higher points.

Things to Keep in Mind About International Credit Cards

When you travel abroad and take your credit card with you, it’s important to inform your bank. If you know you’re going to be travelling, it’s not necessary but doesn’t hurt to let them know. This way any unusual transactions on your card will be alerted immediately. The credit card customer care service will also inform you about things you need to know when you travel abroad, charges associated with using the card and they will be aware that the card is going to be used outside of India.

Be sure to keep your information up to date with the bank so that you receive all transaction alerts when you’re out of the country. This way you can receive all alerts on your transactions and know your credit card status at all times.

International usage does attract charges, so using cash where possible might prove to be cheaper, but the convenience provided by international credit cards cannot be discounted.

If you feel your bank’s charges are high, you always have the option of finding other international credit cards that are more travel-friendly. You can find a list of cards you may be eligible for by using online portals which allow you to view and compare the different cards available in the market. Nowadays, applying for a credit card online is easy and hassle-free. If you’re eligible, the formalities are taken care of quite fast and the card should reach you within a few days.

