Acts of Appearance: Photographer Gauri Gill chronicles her encounters with rural masquerade

Photographer Gauri Gill’s most recent body of work, Acts of Appearance, a series of vivid colour photographs for which the artist worked closely with members of an Adivasi community in Jawhar district, Maharashtra, is on view until 27 February at Nature Morte gallery in Delhi. The exhibition will then travel to the Museum of Modern Art PS1 in New York City. Projects 108: Gauri Gill, curated by Lucy Gallun, will be on display from 15 April to 3 September 2018.

This will be the North American premiere of the series.

Renowned for their papier-mâché objects, including traditional sacred masks, Gill’s collaborator-subjects wear new masks, made to represent living individuals, as they engage in everyday village activities. Acts of Appearance is presented alongside a selection of Gill’s older photographs from the series Notes from the Desert, reflecting upon the echoes between works made over several years in different locations across India, and emphasising her sustained engagement with rural communities and local artists.

