Act East Policy for development of North East top most priority for the nation: Sumitra Mahajan

Imphal: Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday said that the Act East Policy which promotes all round development of the North Eastern states was the top most priority for the nation.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 16th North East Region Commonwealth Parliamentary Association at Manipur Assembly, Mahajan emphasised the importance of the land locked North Eastern region.

The region, she said, shares 98 percent of the international borders with south Asia and serves as the gateway to connect with south east Asian countries through Myanmar. She said the Centre has ambitious plans to build road connectivity in the region to promote trade, commerce and tourism so as to be a part of a resurging Asia.

Due to the initiation of several programmes by the Centre, infrastructure development in the region is moving at a fast pace, she said adding the prime minister pays special attention to the region.

Militancy, ethnic issues and unrest in the region requires close attention both by the Centre and the respective states as well, she added.

The conference was organised by Speakers' Research Initiative (SRI) and was attended by delegates from seven sister states.