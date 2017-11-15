You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Zimbabwe political crisis: Opposition party Movement for Democratic Change calls for peaceful return to democracy

IndiaReutersNov, 15 2017 12:32:56 IST

Harare: Zimbabwe’s Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) called for a peaceful return to constitutional democracy on Wednesday after an overnight military coup against 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

The MDC, the main political challenger to Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party for the last two decades, also said it hoped the military intervention would lead to the "establishment of a stable, democratic and progressive nation state".


Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 12:32 pm | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017 12:32 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories