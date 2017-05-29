Zika virus: Odisha unit of Samajwadi Party warns state government against possible spread

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Samajwadi Party has cautioned the state government against the possible spread of Zika virus in the state following its detection in Gujarat.

Stating that the Indian Medical Council and WHO have confirmed three Zika cases in Gujarat, Samajwadi Party state president Rabi Behera in a letter to Odisha's health and family welfare minister Pratap Jena, urged him to take emergency steps for prevention against the Zika virus.

Many people from the state travel to Surat and Ahmedabad in search of jobs, more particularly the people of Ganjam district. Behera, therefore, claimed that Ganjam district in Odisha is more vulnerable to the disease.

"There is every possibility that the migrating people from Ganjam and other parts of the state may become the carrier of Zika virus," Behera said.

He said the monsoon will reach Odisha coast soon and heavy rain prediction is made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). "If immediate steps are not taken for prevention of Zika spread in Odisha, the situation may aggravate," Behera cautioned.

The party also made a suggestion to launch massive awareness campaign at various levels as people in the state hardly know about the Zika virus and its prevention.