Zika virus: Maharashta health minister holds review meeting after reports from Gujarat

Mumbai: Maharashtra heath minister Dr Deepak Sawant on Monday held a review meeting with officials as cases of Zika virus infection were reported in the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

"The virus has been detected in the country and as a precaution we are issuing instructions to district health officials. Some of the symptoms of Zika infection are similar to regular fever but patients should undergo blood tests," he said.

Blood tests can be carried out for free at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, he said.

"The infection spreads only through mosquito bites. It is not an air-borne disease," he said.

Last week, NIV confirmed that three persons from Ahmedabad were infected with Zika between January and February, 2017.