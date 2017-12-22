You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Zaveri Bazar building collapse: Mumbai police books contractor, site supervisor for 'flouting safety rules'

IndiaPTI22 Dec, 2017 21:49:11 IST

Mumbai: Police on Friday registered an offence of culpable homicide against the contractor and site supervisor of the building which collapsed at Zaveri Bazar last week killing four people.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

On 15 December, four labourers engaged in repair work of a building at Sam Seth lane in the Zaveri Bazar area were killed when the building's slab collapsed.

Police said that the contractor repairing the Dhanji Mulji building tried to demolish some part of the building which led to the collapse.

Sharad Naik, Senior Inspector of LT Marg police station said investigations had revealed that the contractor and site supervisor did not take steps for the safety of the workers.


The official said that an offence under section 304 (2)and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered and further investigations were underway.


Published Date: Dec 22, 2017 09:49 pm | Updated Date: Dec 22, 2017 09:49 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores