Youth hacked to death in Puducherry, severed head thrown into police station

IndiaPTIMay, 11 2017 09:36:32 IST

Puducherry: A 17-year-old youth was on Wednesday hacked to death in Puducherry by members of an unidentified gang who severed his head and threw it inside a police station in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Representational image. Reuters

The body of the deceased, identified as Swethan, was dumped in a lake bed in Bahoor village of Puducherry.

Police of both the neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are probing the incident. The body was shifted to the Puducherry government hospital for post mortem.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the gory crime.


Published Date: May 11, 2017 09:36 am | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 09:36 am

