'You're unable to clear garbage from schools, what education will you impart': Delhi HC raps AAP govt, municipal corporations

New Delhi: What kind of education will you impart, if you are unable to remove garbage from your schools — the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government and the municipal corporations in the national capital.

"It cannot be denied that the liability for collection, removal and disposal of garbage rests on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which exercises its functions under the MCD Act," a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal said.

The bench, also comprising Justice C Hari Shankar, further chided the civic bodies, saying they were "hopelessly unable to do their duty".

"Cleanliness, maintenance of hygiene in the city are your prime duties. If you are not able to do it, what kind of education will you impart? It is sad that you are not able to remove garbage from your schools," the bench observed.

"The point is inability," the bench said and asked the counsel of the Delhi government and the three MCDs if it was not their duty.

The bench directed the authorities to file their replies as regards removal of garbage generated in the schools run by the Delhi government as well as the MCDs and fixed the matter for 23 April, 2018.

The directions of the court came during the hearing of a plea filed by an NGO, Justice for All, through its counsel Khagesh Jha, who urged the court to direct the authorities to make appropriate arrangements for daily collection and disposal of garbage from the premises of these schools.

The petition claimed that multiple agencies in Delhi were busy shifting the blame on each other and that there was no coordination between these agencies as regards improving the infrastructure for the students.

The petition also dealt with the "poor" condition of toilets in these schools.