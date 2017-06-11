Yogi Adityanath's 'objectionable' picture posted on social media, youth booked

Muzaffarnagar: A youth has been booked for allegedly posting an "objectionable" photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, a police official said Sunday.

On the basis of a complaint by a person, a case was registered against Shabi Zaidi of Civil Lines area Saturday, circle officer Tejbir Singh said.

The accused is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him, police said.

On Friday, a person was booked in Khatauli town of the district for a similar offense and he too is absconding.