You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Yogi Adityanath's 'objectionable' picture posted on social media, youth booked

Yogi Adityanath's 'objectionable' picture posted on social media, youth booked

IndiaPTIJun, 11 2017 21:13:10 IST

Muzaffarnagar:  A youth has been booked for allegedly posting an "objectionable" photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, a police official said Sunday.

On the basis of a complaint by a person, a case was registered against Shabi Zaidi of Civil Lines area Saturday, circle officer Tejbir Singh said.

The accused is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him, police said.

On Friday, a person was booked in Khatauli town of the district for a similar offense and he too is absconding.


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 09:13 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 09:13 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 12SL Vs PAK
2Jun 14ENG Vs B2
3Jun 15BAN Vs B1
4Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores