Yogi Adityanath visits ailing Congress veteran ND Tiwari at Delhi hospital

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited ailing Congress veteran ND Tiwari at a city hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The former UP chief minister had on Saturday become unresponsive when he was being given physiotherapy and was shifted to the hospital's ICU.

He is undergoing treatment at the private hospital for the last several days.

Adityanath assured all possible help to the ailing politician, Tiwari's family said.