Yogi Adityanath says providing effective medical facilities top priority for Uttar Pradesh govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said providing good and effective medical facilities was the top priority of his government and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

"Extending good and effective medical facilities to the people is among the priorities of the state government, it is essential to ensure that they reached the poor, villages and the last man in the social ladder," he said while reviewing the works of medical, health, medical education and AYUSH departments in Lucknow.

He stressed that improvement needs to be visible in the primary and community health centres, district hospitals and all the medical and health services in the state. Directing the officials to ensure availability of doctors and medicines, he said any laxity would not be tolerated.

Asking all departments to work in coordination for better medical facilities, he directed posting AYUSH doctors in primary health centres so that people in villages and remote areas could get prompt medical attention and first aid.

He also asked for proper implementation of 'Janani Suraksha Yojna'. He asked for completing all under construction hospital buildings by March 2018.

Adityanath stressed on installing ultrasound machines on a priority basis in the districts reporting high child and maternal mortality rate. He also directed for setting up 1,000 'Pradhan Mantri Jan

Aushadhi Kendras' in the state by March 2018.