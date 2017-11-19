Yogi Adityanath says criminals in Uttar Pradesh 'will be jailed or killed in encounters'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that the law and order situation was improving in the state and said that criminals will be either jailed or killed in encounters, The Times of India reported.

Adityanath's statement came at a rally in Ghaziabad, where he was campaigning ahead of the three-phase local body elections in the state.

"Before March 2017, industries, traders and the youth were fleeing Uttar Pradesh owing to crime and disorder. However, with stability in law and order, the state has attracted investment," Adityanath was quoted by the publication as saying.

Adityanath said that maintaining law and order across the state has been his priority ever since he took power in March 2017.

Hindustan Times reported that Adityanath made special mention of Reena Bhati, a BJP candidate whose husband Gajendra was gunned down on 2 September and said that the criminal element must be stopped from entering politics.

"We will ensure that they are dealt with in a hard manner,” Hindustan Times quoted Adityanath as saying.

Adityanath added that the government will make the life hell for those who do not believe in the rule of law.

According to a report in NDTV, Uttar Pradesh has seen a spike in encounter killings since Adityanath took over as chief minister.

The report noted that thre were more than 430 encounters in the first six months of BJP government. This roughly translated to one encounter every 12 hours.