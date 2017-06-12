Yogi Adityanath meets Narandra Modi, discusses development projects

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Union Ministers regarding various development projects in his state.

The ministers he met were Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal.

After the meetings, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wrote on Twitter that these were courtesy meetings during which he also discussed some development projects of his state.

During the meeting (with Power Minister), "we discussed important issues like power generation and transmission and improvements in the supply of adequate power to the state", Adityanath tweeted.