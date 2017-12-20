Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 33 IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh, including eight District Magistrates

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 33 officials of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), including eight District Magistrates, an official said.

Among the prominent changes, Pulkit Khare has been made the new District Magistrate of Hardoi and the incumbent DM Shubhra Saxena has been posted as Special Secretary (Power).

Vijay Karan Anand has been sent as the 'Kumbh Mela Adhikari' while Arvind Mallapa Bangari has been named as DM Jaunpur and Shakuntala Gautam is the new DM of Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Rishirendra Kumar has been made the new DM of Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh and Rakesh Kumar has been appointed as the new vice-chairman of the Varanasi Development Authority.