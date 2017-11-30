Yogi Adityanath govt to celebrate 24 January as UP Diwas, promote handicrafts and folk culture on the occasion

Lucknow: With a focus on the huge untapped potential in various fields, the Yogi Adityanath government will celebrate 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' on 24 January — the day when the erstwhile United Provinces was renamed in 1950.

This is the first time that 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' is being celebrated and its theme would be "reforms", officials said.

Stalls and exhibitions should be set up by various departments to bring to the notice of the masses the projects and achievements of the last one year of the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar said at a meeting.

"People should be made aware of the history of Uttar Pradesh by conducting essay and painting competitions in all the schools in the state. The best painting and essay at the state level will be honoured and displayed on 24 January. Events in sports like wrestling and kabaddi, besides bodybuilding and gymnastics will be held during the celebration," he said.

Kumar said that handicrafts and folk culture should be encouraged to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage.

Additional chief secretary Sanjay Agarwal, Principal Secretary (Information) Avnish Kumar Awasthi and Director, (Information) Anuj Kumar Jha were among those present in the meeting.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on 2 May decided to celebrate 24 January every year as the 'Foundation Day' of the state.

Governor Ram Naik had three years back asked the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to observe Uttar Pradesh Diwas on 24 January.

"I had suggested celebrating 24 January as Uttar Pradesh Diwas to former chief minister Yadav but despite terming it as a good move, he did nothing due to political compulsions," Naik had said days after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet decision.