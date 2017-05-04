Yogi Adityanath govt in UP says it will launch scheme to provide meals for the poor at Rs 5

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government will soon launch the Annapurna Bhojanalaya scheme in which the state will set up canteens similar to the Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu.

The breakfast may include porridge, tea and pakoras, and poha, which will cost Rs 3 and dinner may include rice, rotis, dal and seasonal vegetables and will cost Rs 5, reported NDTV.

Sources also told the TV news channel that the Adityanath government had begun working on the scheme days after it came to power in March but the formal launch will take a few more weeks.

Another report in The Times of India said that the previous Akhilesh Yadav government had launched 'Samajwadi Canteen' scheme in May last year, which provided meals at Rs 10 to people.

But the scheme failed to take off after a lukewarm response. The report also said that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had refused to cater to the scheme, citing low headcounts in Bareilly and Noida.

Hindustan Times also reported that BJP-ruled Rajasthan also has a similar scheme where it provides breakfast for Rs 5 and lunch and dinner for Rs 8. The report added that Adityanath's scheme could be launched from Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur.

Before the MCD polls, BJP in Delhi had also promised to provide meals for Rs 10, PTI had reported. "A scheme, the Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana, will be launched and the civic bodies will provide meals priced at Rs 10," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had said.

With inputs from PTI