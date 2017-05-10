Yogi Adityanath calls Akbar, Babar, Aurangzeb 'invaders', praises Maharana Pratap

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap as a role model for the society.

Adityanath said this during an event held in Lucknow on the occasion of 477th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap.

"Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji are our role models, and we must follow the path shown by them. Youngsters must learn a lesson from the self-respect and strength of character from Maharana Pratap. Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were invaders. The sooner we accept the truth, all the problems of our country will vanish," he said.

Urging the audience to treasure the rich history of the country, the UP CM said, "A community which does not have the capacity to treasure its rich history, can never keep its geography safe."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) VK Singh were also present on the occasion.