Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq detained while organising march against army firing in Shopian

India PTI Feb 02, 2018 16:05:12 IST

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik was detained by the police in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as he attempted to take out a rally to protest against the killing of civilians in army firing last week.

File image of JKLF chief Yasin Malik. Reuters

Malik, who had managed to reach Shopian town, attempted to take out the march from the local Jamia masjid, but was taken into custody by the policemen waiting outside, officials said.

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also detained outside his Nigeen residence here as he defied the house-arrest orders and attempted to march towards Shopian, the officials added.

The separatists had called for a march to Shopian to protest the killing of three civilians in army firing on stone-pelters there on 27 January.


Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 16:04 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 16:05 PM

