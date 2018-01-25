Xiaomi Mi 6X images allegedly leaked online, show off iPhone X-like dual-camera and taller display

While it’s almost impossible to distinguish one smartphone brand from the other these days, a few have managed to establish something of a name for themselves. Among the more successful of these brands is Xiaomi.

For a company that started out as one that makes iPhone clones, before coming out with its own design language, the latest leak might be a nod to the past if true. The alleged leaked images of the upcoming Mi 6X suggest that the rear of the phone will boast of a protruding, vertically aligned, dual-camera setup that is very similar to the one on Apple’s iPhone X flagship.

Interestingly, the front of the device bears more than a passing resemblance to Samsung’s flagship phones. The leaked images show a taller 18:9 display that features rounded corners and ultra-slim bezels.

The leaks, courtesy of a Weibo user and reported by Gizmochina, describe a smartphone that has a 5.7-inch or 5.9-inch display supporting a Full HD+ resolution. The rear features the iPhone X-like dual-camera and a fingerprint sensor.

Gizmochina refers to a leaked photo of a case for the phone and suggests that the upcoming device will boast of a USB-C port and 3.5 mm jack. There might even be room for an IR blaster up top. The report also suggests that the phone will feature Xiaomi’s in-house Surge S2 chipset.

Hopefully, we’ll see this phone at Mobile World Congress 2018 in February.