You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Xavi Hernandaz set to retirement at end of season, eyes coaching career as future option

IndiaReutersNov, 10 2017 19:48:43 IST

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the season and is keen to pursue a coaching career.

File image of Xavi Hernandez. Reuters

File image of Xavi Hernandez. Reuters

The 37-year-old, who won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues trophies at Barcelona, is currently captain of Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Xavi, renowned for controlling play from a central position, said his ability to recover after a game was declining.

“I’ve had luck not to be injured and I think my career has come towards its end, there’s been a descent,” he told Spanish newspaper Sport.

”Qatar allowed me this. Now I see myself being more tired, it’s harder to recover, it will surely be my last year of being a footballer.

“I have the idea of getting my coaching license next year and being a coach.”

Xavi collected 133 caps for Spain during a 14-year international career, winning the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.


Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 07:48 pm | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017 07:48 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories