XAT 2018 to be conducted again in two centres after students complain of technical glitches

The XLRI-Xavier School of Management stated that re-examination of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be conducted at two centres—Barasat in Kolkata and Farukknagar in Gurgaon, The Indian Express reported.Poor internet connectivity had made it difficult for students to take the examination.

The exam was conducted across 314 centres on Sunday. In an official tweet, Xavier Labor Relations Institute (XLRI) confirmed that re-examination will be conducted at these two centres, , for the affected students.

Admit cards for the exam were released on 27 December, 2017.

This year, XAT was conducted across 314 centres. However, at 2 centres due to server related technical issues, the exam couldn’t be conducted. Re-examination will be conducted at these centres for the affected students. The new date will be announced and communicated soon. — XLRI (@XLRIJamshedpur) January 7, 2018

Students should keep a watch on XLRI's official website http://www.xlri.ac.in/ for the announcement of the new date of examination.

The Times of India said the new date will be will be announced very soon and will be communicated to the affected students.The candidates who faced technical issues have been expressing their grievances on social media platforms, calling the exam a 'mess'.

The XAT examination is conducted annually by XLRI- Xavier School of Management on behalf of XAMI at all India level to select students for management courses.

More than 150 educational institutions use the XAT score for admission. There are 11 management schools which are part of XAMI. XAT 2018 is the preliminary step towards applying to premier management institutes like XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes.The results are expected in February, NDTV said.