World Environment Day 2017: Narendra Modi emphasises on the need to nurture planet

Jun, 05 2017

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for nurturing a better planet on World Environment Day on Monday.

He also saluted those working towards protecting the environment.

Modi said this year's theme of 'connecting people to nature' was nothing but a way "getting connected with ourselves".

"World Environment Day is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet," he tweeted.

"We salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organisations working towards protecting the environment," he said in another tweet.

Last week, after President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate deal, Modi had said the present generation should not snatch the right of the future generations to a clean and healthy earth


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 11:40 am | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 11:40 am

