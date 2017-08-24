World Badminton Championships 2017: Chinese top seeds Li Junhui, Liu Yuchen ousted in second round

You are here:
Aug, 24 2017

Glasgow: Chinese top seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen suffered a shock exit in the second round of the men's doubles at the World Championships in Glasgow on Wednesday.

China's Liu Yuchen (R) watches as partner Li Junhui returns a shot against Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen of Denmark in the men's doubles final at the Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta on June 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GOH Chai Hin

File image of China's Liu Yuchen (R) and Li Junhui in action. AFP

After a bye in the first round, the pair met their match in new Indonesian pairing Mohammad Ahsan and Rian Agung Saputro, who made a comeback to win 19-21, 21-18, 21-18.

"They were faster than us today," reflected Liu.

"And they did better in the long rallies."

Li said he and his partner would draw on the experience for next time.

"We were unlucky to lose," said Li.

"All three games were very close But this has been a good experience and we must just work harder and harder."

Ahsan and Saputro have been together for just a year since teaming up after the Rio Olympics.

"We are very happy," said Ahsan.

"We were confident we could beat the world number ones."


Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 12:20 am | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 12:20 am


