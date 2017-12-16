Women commissions welcome Cabinet's approval of triple talaq bill, term it a 'step towards empowering women'

New Delhi: Women Commission bodies welcomed the go ahead to the triple talaq bill by the Union Cabinet on Friday, terming it a step towards empowering women.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, got the cabinet nod at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Welcome the Cabinet's decision to clear the triple talaq bill. Great move to end this regressive practice. There is no place for triple talaq in today's society," Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) said.

Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, also extended her support to the decision.

"It is a very, very commendable step. DCW fully supports it. The step will provide relief to thousands of Muslim women in this country. There have been many women who have become victim of instant triple talaq and their lives have been ruined. I hope the Parliament passes a strong law on this regard. I hope the bill also bans nikah halala," Maliwal said.

"It is not just a matter of the community. If a certain section of women is disempowered by certain practices then it needs to be stopped, and then only can the country progress. If the women of a particular community get empowered then the whole country gets empowered," she added.

The bill, while making instant divorce a cognisable and non-bailable offence, also seeks to give the affected women right to seek maintenance. It is expected to be introduced during the Winter Session of Parliament that commenced on Friday.