Woman engineer killed after jilted lover sets her on fire along with mother, sister in Chennai

A 21-year-old woman engineer was killed while her family members are battling burns, after they were set on fire in Chennai by a classmate of hers, who had been stalking her for over a month.

According to the police, the incident took place in Adambakkam area of Chennai on Monday at around 8.45 pm, reported CNN-News18. The accused, Akash, came to the girl's house and demanded to see Induja, the victim.

He then threw petrol at Induja, her mother and sister and and set them on fire, reported IANS.

Her mother suffered 49 percent burns, while the sister is undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical Hospital.

According to The Times of India, Induja died after being admitted to the hospital. The report also said that when her parents put out advertisements on matrimonial sites for Induja, Akash threatened them.

He absconded right after the incident on Monday, but was caught on Tuesday morning, according to The News Minute.

The man had claimed his love for his former classmate from an engineering school, India Todaysaid in a report. He started stalking her after she rejected him and the situation got so bad that Induja had to stop going to work, the report added.

NDTV quoted the police as saying that even though Induja's family had rebuffed him, he said they were in a relationship and had plans of getting married.

While talking to the media, the victim's uncle said that Akash was stalking Induja for a month. "Knowing that my brother is working abroad, the accused came to Induja's residence. Initially, they didn't open the door, but Akash insisted that he would only to talk to Induja. When they opened the door, he poured petrol and set them on fire, and fled the spot," he was quoted as saying on the News18 report.

