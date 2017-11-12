Woman claims AMU professor gave her triple talaq on Whatsapp, threatens to kill self in front of vice-chancellor's house

The wife of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan, has alleged that she was given instant triple talaq on WhatsApp recently, said several media reports.

According to The Times of India report, Yasmeen Khalid has threatened to commit suicide in front of the AMU vice-chancellor's house along with her kids if "justice is not done" to her.

Yasmeen said that Khan, who is a professor and chairman at the department of Sanskrit in AMU, "wrongly" gave her talaq first on WhatsApp and then as a text message, added the report.

"He (Khan) turned me out of the house and I have been running from pillar to post to get justice. But no one has helped me so far. However, with the help of police, I did manage to get access to my house on Friday evening," Yasmeen was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Khan, however, denied the allegations saying he not only gave her talaq on WhatsApp and SMS, but had also verbally told her in front of two other people and adhered to the time duration as per Sharia.

In October, in a similar incident, an NRI in Dubai gave instant triple talaq on WhatsApp to his wife.

“Why are you calling me? I do not like you. Do not wait for me. If we like apples, will we keep eating them every day? We would want to eat other fruits also. Talaq Talaq Talaq,” was the WhatsApp message the husband in Dubai sent his young wife barely 10 days after the marriage.

The Women’s Commission had sent a notice to the parents of the man asking them to show up and explain this situation.

The AMU incident comes to light months after the Supreme Court, in a historic judgement, banned instant divorce by a 3:2 verdict as unconstitutional. The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of the Quran.

The verdict said any practice including triple talaq which is against the tenets of Quran in unacceptable. The three-judge bench also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq was manifestly arbitrary and violated the Constitution and must be struck down.

With inputs from agencies