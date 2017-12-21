Woman booked in Navi Mumbai for allegedly spying on police station using spy camera in sunglasses

Mumbai: A woman has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly recording various rooms of Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai using a spycam concealed in her sunglasses.

Police said that Sapna Amarsingh Sandhu (35) was caught on Wednesday morning while recording a video of the police station's premises including the duty officer room and the crime record room using a spycam concealed in her sunglasses.

The official said that the crime record room of a police station is designated as a prohibited place for photography or recording of any kind of video.

He said that 17 video clips recorded in this manner were found with Sandhu.

Sandhu had filed a Right to Information plea with Rabale police and had visited the station in that connection, said the official. "We have registered an offence against the person under sections 3 and 7 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923," the official said.