You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Winter Session of Parliament as it happened: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday

IndiaFP StaffDec, 19 2017 18:35:56 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Winter Session of Parliament as it happened: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017

  • 18:34 (IST)

    Jairam Ramesh questions how board of directors will be appointed at IIMs after new bill

    Congress leader said that the government should describe how they plan the transition between the current boards at IIMs and the Board of Governors as proposed in the new bill. He also asked what would be the criteria for appointment of these governors. 

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Lok Sabha concludes proceedings for the day, to reconvene tomorrow at 11 am

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill

  • 17:49 (IST)

    Lok Sabha considering Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill

  • 17:48 (IST)

    No proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property, says govt

    There was no proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property transactions, Parliament was informed today.

     
    In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, however, said the rural development ministry had advised the states and union territories to explore the possibilities of using consent-based Aadhaar authentication for registration of properties under the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908. 

  • 17:36 (IST)

    Work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018: Gadkari tells LS 

    Gadkari told the Lok Sabha that a river traffic control system was already functioning between Haldia and Patna. He added that work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018. 

  • 17:32 (IST)

    Nitin Gadkari responds to questions raised on Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Naresh Agrawal says he supports IIM bill but questions lack of similar reforms in IITs, AICTE

    Agrawal said he would support the bill only for the fact that at least there was some will to bring about the change. He, however, lamented the lack of similar reforms in other educational institutes such as IITs or other higher education institutes. 

    He also brought up the problems faced by students passing from regional language schools. 

  • 17:20 (IST)

    Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal rises to speak

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha members seek talks with China on Brahmaputra pollution; Ananth Kumar vows to raise issue at 'highest level'

    After Lok Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over the Brahmaputra river being polluted by China, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured the House that he will take up the issue at the "highest level" in the government.


    The matter was raised by Bhartruhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during Zero Hour. 

  • 16:54 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, Dushyant Chautala raises point of depleting water resources as House debates increasing budget for development of waterways

  • 16:45 (IST)

    IIM Bill proposes greater autonomy to IIM

    IIM amendment bill proposes larger autonomy for management institutes and provisions to allow them to grant postgraduate degree rather than a diploma

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar presents IIM amendment bill

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Uproar in Rajya Sabha, as Prakash Javadekar rises to present IIM amendment bill

    Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal objected to the passage and debate on two bills in the same day, adding that it eats away the time of short duration discussions. After a brief exchange, Yadav only resumed his seat after being assured from the Treasury Benches that at least one short duration discussion will be held in the House. 

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha Companies (Amendment) Bill

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Rabindra Kumar Jena of BJP asks Gadkari to route several waterway networks through Odisha

    Jena said that the state of Odisha has since-long been discriminated agaist by the central government. He requested Gadkari to formulate schemes to include the state in the development of transport networks. 

    "Odisha coast canal should be included in the national waterways to give the state the benefit of the revolutionary transport network," Jena said. 

  • 15:47 (IST)

    In Rajya Sabha, MoS PP Chaudhary rises to answer queries on Companies Affairs amendment acts

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Saugat Roy of TMC rises to speak on Central Road Fund Amendment bill, says party supports bill

    "He is channeling money from one pocket to another pocket of his own ministry and we do not oppose it," Roy said. He said that since the money was being rerouted he will support the bill. 

    On a lighter note, however, Roy wondered why, Rudy, the speaker before him was removed from the cabinet, even though he is a splendid speaker. 

    He says that Gadkari used to be a vikas purush, but has now become a sapno ka saudagar (trader of dreams)." He said that whenever someone raises the point of funds, he says he will manage from foreign funds or here or there. 

    Roy also demanded a white paper on the actual ground work done in his ministry. 

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Rajeev Prasad Rudy praises Gadkari's work style, lauds plans for improving inland waterways

  • 15:29 (IST)

    Meanwhile... Congress attacks Narendra Modi outside Parliament over PMs comments on Manmohan Singh

  • 15:26 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, Nitin Gadkar moves for amendment of Central Road Fund act

  • 15:24 (IST)

    In Rajya Sabha, Tapan Sen of CPM says Company Affairs amendment bill inadequate

    The CPM leader pointed out that the expenditure of CSR funds is not yet bounding on companies. He said that the Corporate Affairs Ministry merely accepts a mere explanation as to why money on CSR has not been spent. 

    He also said that the bill allows same relaxations to SMEs as it does to big companies which "amounts to holding the country at ransom."  

  • 15:15 (IST)

    Repealing of archaic bill(s) passed in Lower House

  • 15:09 (IST)

    Section 377 needs democratic consensus to repeal

    The minister conceded that there is merits in decriminalizing Section 377 but there is opposition to it as well. There needs to be democratic consensus to repeal it. We need to debate, discuss and decide.

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Meanwhile in LS, Law Minister RS Prasad responds to objections and questions raised on repealment of archaic bills

  • 15:05 (IST)

    One size can't fit all, says Vivek Gupta in Rajya Sabha

    Gupta also said that the government is trying to fit everyoe under a sigle law, while evidence from past points to the contrary. He said that small and medium enterprises continues to suffer and the Companies amendment bill has nothing to address that issue.

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Vivek Gupta, AITC, says bill remains inconclusive

    The bill will lead to conflict between two arms of the government. The removal of certain reasonable restriction will make money laundering easier," Gupta said. He said that the provision to give deposit security has been done away with, which is a serious problem. 

    "This bill fails to address the differences between various acts like the RBI act, and SEBI act. There are various discrepancies which must be addressed," Gupta said. 

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Samajwadi Party's Sanjay Seth suggests changes in Companies Amendment Bill

    "Changes required to ensure that reserved seat for woman director is not occupied by family members of promoters," Seth said. He also raised the point of concentrated expenditure of CSR funds. "A lot of big companies are in Maharashtra, Gujarat. Hence CSR money is spent in those regions. CSR must be done in other regions of this country," he said. 

  • 14:52 (IST)

    BJP's Narendra Keshav Sawaikar rises to support repealment of archaic law

  • 14:50 (IST)

    Shiv Sena MP asks government to repeal Section 370

    Shiv Sena in the Lower House, demanded that along with the 235 archaic laws, the government must also repeal Section 377, which grants Jammu and Kashmir special status. 

  • 14:44 (IST)

    235 old laws to be repealed by this law!

     

  • 14:43 (IST)

    Chidambaram says corporate governance leaves much to be desired

    "Corporate Governance leaves much to be desired in India. May be it is a legacy issue in the country. The law is old. It took 15 years for us to bring the new law. In between, there were various excesses in corporate world. There have been no proper regulation of companies. So, there is much to be desired. Like, many companies do not pay taxes but are part of the Registrar," Chidambaram says while concluding his speech. 

  • 14:31 (IST)

    235 old laws to be repealed by this law!

  • 14:30 (IST)

    There is an undeclared Emergency now, says TMC MP

    Speaking in the Lok Sabha, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, " While there is no doubt that the Emergency in 1975-77 affected many people, there is a kind of Emergency without even constitutionally declaring it nowadays. It is important to make a distinction between the official emergency in 1975 and the post-2014 situation," Banerjee adds. 

  • 14:21 (IST)

    What will the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2017 do?

    This Bill seeks to repeal 131 Acts. Among the Acts that will be repealed, 30 are pre-Independence laws. This Bill also includes nine Ordinances promulgated before Independence.

  • 14:17 (IST)

    P Chidambaram speaks on amendment to Companies Act

    Chidambaram said that the Bill has noble objectives. However, he added that the relaxations given to small and medium companies under this law will apply to all companies because we have only one Companies Act. Chidambaram said that there is a need to consider having a separate comprehensive legislation for small and medium companies.

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Bill being introduced in both Houses

    The government has tabled the Companies Act (Amendment), 2017 in the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, the government has introduced the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha. 

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha reconvene

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha too is adjourned till 2 pm

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Government condemns Congress in LS

    "Not happy with what they did. That they came into the well is shameful. You can interrupt us but do not disrupt the proceedings. They insulted the Chair. Even Mallikarjuna Kharge disrupted the House. We condemn it." Ananth Kumar said. 

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Issue of Brahmaputra's contamination resonates in Lok Sabha

    The issue has been raised by several Assam MPs in Lok Sabha. Looking at the seriousness of the issue, Union Minister Ananth Kumar has assured the House that the Centre will look into the issue. 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Meanwhile in Lok Sabha

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Petroleum products not out of GST ambit 

    "A constitutional bill has been passed. It stated that petroleum products is not out of the law. It is a part of GST but the decision to levy GST is concerned, it will be taken only after council takes decision. For that we need a 3/4th majority," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. 

  • 12:50 (IST)

    P Chidambaram talks on GST on petroleum products

    "When will the GST council decide to bring it under the ambit of GST? what is the position of the Centre?" the former finance minister asks. Chidambaram says that the Centre has a veto power over the decision taken by the council. 

    He said that despite the crude oil prices falling, the price of diesel and petrol has remained the same. "Now that BJP is in power and at Centre, when will it bring the petroleum under GST?" he adds. 

  • 12:34 (IST)

    JP Nadda speaks on AIIMS' quality 

    Over a question whether the government is taking any steps to address the lack of medical infrastructure, Nadda says that AIIMS standards cannot be diluted. But he adds that there is a lack of faculty which is being addressed.

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Jaitley to intervene in Manmohan-Modi spar

    In Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley says, "Leaders of opposition shall be invited to discuss this issue." After his assurance, the House has been functioning smoothly. 

  • 12:20 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, Lalu Yadav's NSG cover issue is raised

    JP Narayan Yadav of the RJD tells the House, "I request Lalu Prasad Yadav's NSG protection to be reinstated. He might be killed today. A lot of people adore him and he needs to be protected."

Load More


The Parliament will meet on Monday as part of the Winter Session in the backdrop of BJP victories in Assembly election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The first day of the Winter Session of Parliament was marred by protests by Opposition demanding an explanation and apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "conspiracy with Pakistan" remark involving his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

The protests and the uproar that followed led to quick adjournments of the Rajya Sabha. While it saw an adjournment for 20 minutes till noon in the beginning after Opposition uproar over disqualification of rebel JD(U) leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari, the second one was over the prime minister's remarks. After a third adjournment amid the chaos by Opposition, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien adjourned the Upper House till 18 December.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday after tributes were paid to late Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed, BJP MP Chand Nath and RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin. The Lower House will reconvene at 11 am on 18 December.

Before the adjournment, newly-elected Congress member from Gurdaspur Sunil Kumar Jakhar was administered the oath and Modi greeted him with folded hands. The prime minister also introduced new ministers to the House, including Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman.


Before the proceedings began, Modi said he hoped the Winter Session of Parliament will be a productive one with constructive debates and innovative suggestions that will help resolve the country's problems.

The government is expected to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, during the session which began on Friday.


Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 11:13 am | Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017 06:35 pm



Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores