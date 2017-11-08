You are here:
Will try to meet separatist leaders, says Dineshwar Sharma despite Hurriyat snub earlier

IndiaPTINov, 08 2017 15:13:16 IST

Srinagar: The Centre's special representative for Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, on Wednesday said he would try to meet separatist leaders as part of government's efforts to resolve the issues facing the state through a sustained dialogue.

He is on a five-day visit to the state and will spend two days in Jammu where he will hold talks with Governor NN Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and various delegations.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma. News18

"I will try my best," Sharma told reporters when asked if he would go an extra mile to meet the Hurriyat Conference leaders.

The Joint Resistance Forum, a conglomerate of three separatist organisations — the hardline and moderate factions of the Hurriyat Conference and the JKLF — had announced that they would not meet with him and dubbed his appointment a "time-buying tactic" of the Centre.

On his engagements so far, Sharma said his meetings had gone well. "I met a lot of people. I wish that peace returns to Kashmir very soon and a political solution also comes as quickly as possible," he added.


Published Date: Nov 08, 2017 03:13 pm | Updated Date: Nov 08, 2017 03:13 pm


