Will never cow down to BJP's assault tactics, says CPM cadre in Tripura

New Delhi: The CPM on Thursday accused BJP "goons" of assaulting its workers in Tripura and said it would "never cow down" to such violence.

"Goons of BJP at work in Tripura, assaulting our party cadre. We condemn such attacks. This steels our resolve to never cow down to violence (sic)," CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

According to media reports, 30 people have been injured in Tripura after clashes between members of the state's ruling CPM and the BJP over the last two days.

Tripura, one of the two states along with Kerala being ruled by Left parties, would be electing a new Assembly in 2018 along with Karnataka, Meghalaya and Nagaland.