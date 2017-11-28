Will hoist national flag in Lal Chowk, says Kashmir Shiv Sena outfit after Farooq Abdullah jibe

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena (Bala Sahib Thackeray) said on Tuesday that it would hoist the national flag in Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of summer capital Srinagar, shortly.

The outfit was reacting to a controversial statement by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah who dared the Centre to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk before talking about unfurling it in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The outfit's state chief Dimpy Kohli said the time was not too far when the tricolour would be hoisted in PoK as well.

In a controversial statement, former Abdullah had said on Monday: "They (centre and BJP) are talking about raising the flag in PoK. I ask them first you go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They cant even do that here and they are talking about PoK".

Abdullah had said this while defending his earlier comment that PoK did not belong to India.