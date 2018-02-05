Co-Sponsor
Will give befitting reply to Pakistan, says Army vice chief Sarath Chand after shelling along LoC kills four

India PTI Feb 05, 2018 12:42:47 IST

New Delhi: India will continue to give a "befitting reply" and its action will speak for itself, the Army's vice chief said on Monday, a day after four of its personnel were killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani Army has been supporting infiltration by terrorists along the border, Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand said.

Representational image. Reuters

"We will continue with our process of giving a befitting reply," he told reporters.

"(Our) action will speak for itself," Chand added in response to a question on Monday's incident.

Four Army personnel, including a 22-year-old captain, were killed yesterday in the Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts.


