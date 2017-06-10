Who is 'Yogi Samarthak'? Mystery woman creates flutter in UP with ads wishing Adityanath

A mysterious woman has caught the attention of Uttar Pradesh's bureaucrats and politicians alike, after she got a series of advertisements published in newspapers and TV channels, to congratulate chief minister Yogi Adityanath on his 45th birthday recently.

The hitherto unknown woman, who just calls herself "Yogi Samarthak", created a flutter in India's most populous state on Friday, when newspapers carried advertisements featuring birthday wishes to Adityanath featuring her signature and image.

According to rough estimates, the cost for these advertisements would have run into around Rs 1 crore, but she said "it's not that much". Meanwhile, bureaucrats and politicos are all wondering who this woman is, and why would she spend so much money on just a single birthday greeting.

Her real name is Shashima Singh, and she describes herself as a "social worker". In the advertisement she gave out, she described the chief minister as "hriday samrat" and "jana nayak". The advertisement features a towering picture of Adityanath, and also carries mugshots of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah. There is also a picture of Shashima at the bottom.

"I've been involved in social work since I was a child, and I now want to work on it on a bigger scale," she said, when asked about the purpose behind the media sortie.

Asked about the Rs 1 crore expense incurred and its source, she says she has no idea "but it's not that much". She said her relatives and well-wishers pooled in to pay for the advertisement.

Originally from Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, she now lives in Lucknow while her railway engineer husband is in posted in Bihar. Speaking about her plans for the future, she said, "I plan to get grants from the government, and take money from politicians, officers and other people to serve the poor and the needy."