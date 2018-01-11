Suspected LeT terrorist Bilal Ahmed Kawa arrested for 2000 Red Fort attack which killed 3, including 2 army jawans

In a breakthrough in the 2000 Red Fort attack case, the Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested one of the suspects at the Delhi airport on Wednesday. The joint operation took place after the Gujarat ATS informed the Delhi Police that one Bilal Ahmed Kawa, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case, was travelling from Srinagar to Delhi.

Photo of suspected LeT terrorist Bilal Ahmed Kawa arrested in a joint operation by Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat ATS from Delhi Airport for alleged involvement in terror attack on Red Fort in the year 2000. pic.twitter.com/PIDTAchwBI — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2018

Who is Bilal Ahmed Kawa

Kawa, who was suspected to be linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, was arrested in the evening from the T3 terminal of the airport and his questioning is underway, said the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said Kawa was arrested around 6 pm.

The Indian Express reported that Kawa told the police that he had changed his location frequently since the attack but was living in Kashmir for the time being. Sources told the newspaper that Kawa was going to meet his brother in Delhi. The police has said that these claims are yet to be verified.

Another officer said that money to the tune of Rs 29.50 lakh was transferred through hawala in various bank accounts, including those of Kawa, to fund the attack.

Kawa was on the run since 2000 and was hiding in Kashmir, the police said.

On 22 December, 2000, three people, including two army jawans, were killed in the Red Fort attack when terrorists started indiscriminate firing near the monument, according to The Financial Express. The army personnel present in the Fort had retaliated but the terrorists had managed to flee through the Fort's rear wall. While 11 people have been convicted in the case, Kawa was absconding till now.

The Indian Express report also added that the attack's mastermind, Mohammad Arif, transferred money to Kawa's account between July and December, 2000. This money was allegedly used to fund the Red Fort attack and was also sent to Kashmir for militancy.

With inputs from PTI