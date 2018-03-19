What The Duck: A candid interview with Irfan Pathan

Published Date: Mar 19, 2018 16:06 PM
| Updated Date: Mar 19, 2018 16:10 PM
IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir announced as Delhi Daredevils captain for upcoming season
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders' strategy of matching players to roles before choosing captain a very prudent one
IPL 2018: Time table, full schedule, dates, venues and when and where to watch tournament
Gorakhpur, Phulpur a good start for Opposition, but one boundary won’t win them match against Modi in 2019
Vladimir Putin cruises to landslide victory in Russian presidential election as Opposition cries foul
Tango or not, India must remain steadfast with China; Beijing's call for 'friendship' could be another ploy
Kangana Ranaut’s admiration for Narendra Modi mustn't be misconstrued as her intention to eventually enter politics
Jose Mourinho's waning managerial powers, not Manchester United's lack of 'football heritage' behind club's struggles
Banking mess: Narendra Modi regime should have a strategy to deal with PSBs, which is missing now
कर्नाटक सरकार ने लिंगायत को अलग धर्म माना, केंद्र की मंजूरी का इंतजार
वो चार मामले जिन्होंने लालू को 'बे-चारा' कर दिया
LIVE चारा घोटाला: लालू यादव और 3 अन्य दोषी करार, पूर्व बिहार सीएम जगन्नाथ मिश्रा बरी
फिर खुलेगा आरुषी-हेमराज मर्डर केस, SC में हेमराज की पत्नी की याचिका मंजूर
नूरा-कुश्ती से ज्यादा कुछ भी नहीं है टीडीपी का ‘अविश्वास प्रस्ताव’
Pakistan Super League, 2018
IU Vs KK
Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
PZ Vs LQ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets
QG Vs IU
Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets
PZ Vs KK
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 44 runs
QG Vs LQ
Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs
MST Vs IU
Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 33 runs
KK Vs LQ
Karachi Kings tied with Lahore Qalandars (Lahore Qalandars win Super Over by 3 runs)
PZ Vs QG
Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets
MST Vs KK
Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans by 63 runs
ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018
UAE vs AFG - Mar 20th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018
NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018
SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
TBC vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018
PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST