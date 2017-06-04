West Bengal WBJEE 2017 result likely to be declared on 5 June: Check your performance on wbjeeb.nic.in

The result for West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam WBJEE 2017 likely be declared on 5 June, reports said. Students will be able to their results on the official website — www.wbjeeb.in.

The WBJEE, an entrance exam for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and technology courses, was held on 23 April. The Board had released the answer key online on 17 May. The final answer can be checked here.

WBJEE 2017 result will be published in the form of rank cards which will contain the ranks awarded to the candidate, total score and the component scores in Paper 1 and 2, as applicable, according to examswatch.com.

Rank cards will have the ranks given to the students, the total score and the component scores in paper 1 and 2, as applicable. Merit Rank List 1 will be applicable for admission to all degree level engineering, technology and architecture courses.

It will also be applicable for admission in pharmacy course in Jadavpur University.

Merit Rank List 2 will take into account scores of physics and chemistry and will be applicable for admission to pharmacy course in all the institutions.

Here is how you can check WBJEE Result 2017 online:

Open the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the result link Enter your registration number and other details. Click “view exam results” to check your detailed grades. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.