West Bengal WBBSE HSC Class 12th results 2017 to be announced tomorrow at 10.30 am on wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be announcing the Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results at 10.30 am on Tuesday. Students will be able access their results on the official website: wbresults.nic.in

After the West Bengal Class XII HSC 2017 results are declared, the candidates can to apply for national-level entrance tests including medical and engineering courses.Students are requested to keep their relevant candidate information like hall tickets and roll numbers ready at the time results are out, in order to avoid delays.

Steps to obtain result:

- Log on to wbresults.nic.in

- Click on Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017.

- Enter required information like seat number in the blank text box provided.

- Download the result and take a print copy.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.