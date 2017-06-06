West Bengal WBBSE Class 10th, WBCHSE 12th board exams dates for 2018 out

Kolkata: The dates for the Secondary (Madhyamik) and Higher Secondary Examinations (Uchho Madhyamik), 2018 were announced by the respective boards in the state on Tuesday.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination declared the schedule for next year's Madhyamik examination,

which will begin on 12 March.

Board president Professor Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters that the examination will start on 12 March and end on 21 March, 2018.

The Higher Secondary examinations will begin on March 27 and end on 11 April, president of West Bengal Council of

Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Mahua Das said in a statement.

The detailed itinerary will be available on the websites of the Madhyamik Board and HS Council soon.